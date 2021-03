SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem is set to discuss the latest topics at the South Dakota Legislature in her weekly briefing.

Noem will speak at 10:30 a.m. CT Thursday.

Gov. Kristi Noem press briefing South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is discussing the latest topics from the state legislature in her weekly media briefing. Posted by Dakota News Now on Thursday, March 4, 2021

State lawmakers spoke earlier Thursday morning.

Republican briefing:

Weekly legislative briefing South Dakota Republican lawmakers are holding a press briefing to discuss topics from the 2021 legislative session. Posted by Dakota News Now on Thursday, March 4, 2021

Democratic briefing:

Legislative briefing South Dakota lawmakers are holding a weekly press briefing to discuss topics from the 2021 legislative session. Posted by Dakota News Now on Thursday, March 4, 2021

