Mash Madness kicks off Friday in downtown Sioux Falls.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A battle is brewing in downtown Sioux Falls, the 5th Annual Mash Madness begins on March First Friday.

We’ve all heard of March Madness, the NCAA basketball tournament, but DTSF has put their own twist in the competition, focused on beers.

“Mash Madness is really about bringing people into the area and also bringing them into the breweries themselves,” DTSF Community Outreach Coordinator Sadie Swier said.

Jason Currie-Olson, the co-owner of Woodgrain Brewing Company, says Mash Madness is a great opportunity to showcase what local breweries have to offer.

“The reality is, there is a lot of really good craft beer in downtown Sioux Falls,” Currie-Olson said.

Mash Madness goes until the end of March, featuring specially-crafted brews from each of the five competing breweries, and customers get to pick the winner.

“You’re going to taste these beers and you’re going to think about the aroma, the balance of taste and flavor, the creativity of the beer, brewery experience and service, and then a simple one, would you order this beer again,” Swier said.

Olson-Curries says his “Noticeably Absent” brew is one of the lightest beers Woodgrain has ever made.

“We try to put together something unique every single year, something that people haven’t had from Woodgrain Brewing Company before,” Currie-Olson said.

Some spots, like Woodgrain, know the downtown scene and have a feel for the competition.

“This is one of those opportunities to have the sibling rivalry, so to speak, like that traveling trophy, we say it doesn’t mean a lot, but we know where that traveling trophy sits every single year,” Currie-Olson said.

Others, such as Covert Artisan Ales & Cellars, are making their debut. Co-owner Stacey Berry says their “Peach Bretta” brew is crisp and refreshing, with a tart peach finish.

“We’ve always gone to the different competitions and tried their beers, and being part of the beer community, it’s really exciting to actually compete this year,” Berry said.

To learn more about this year’s competition brews, click here.

For details about the inaugural Halftime Buzzer – A Mash Madness Event, follow the hyperlink.

