Meet Darth Blader: South Dakota, Minnesota release snowplow naming contest winners

(Dakota News Now) - Many of the snowplows you see clearing roads across the region now officially have names.

Transportation departments from both South Dakota and Minnesota held contests asking residents to come up with names for a handful of plows in their fleets.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation asked people for submissions, then DOT staff voted on winners. The Minnesota DOT held a voting contest on its website, with plows receiving the most votes being declared the winners.

South Dakota winning names, including who submitted each:

Aberdeen Area: Darth Blader by Dave Bacon (Aberdeen)

Belle Fourche Area: Art by family and friends of Art DeKnikker (Faith/Bison)

Custer Area: Mt. Plowmore by Landon Harrod (Edgemont)

Huron Area: Snow Mater by Jim Bruce (Highmore)Mitchell Area: Blizzard Wizard by Cordell Davis (Plankinton)

Mobridge Area: Winter Warrior by Marion Goehring (Herreid)

Pierre Area: Lewis & Clark by Jackie Heier (Pierre)

Rapid City Area: Polar Patroller by Tiffany Hoff (Rapid)

Sioux Falls Area: SnowBe

Gone Kenobi by Shawn Hanson (Sioux Falls)

Watertown Area: Thaw Enforcement by Robert Innes (Aurora)

Winner Area: Walter the Salter by Dairy Queen Staff (Winner)

Yankton Area Frosty the Snowplow by Lilly Kroger (Beresford)

Minnesota winning names:

Duck Duck Orange Truck — District 1

Plow Bunyan — District 2

Darth Blader — District 3

Ope, Just Plowy McPlowFace — Metro District

Gonna Plow Right Past Ya — District 4

Snowbi Wan Kenobi — District 6

F. Salt Fitzgerald — District 7

The Truck Formerly Known As Plow — District 8

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.