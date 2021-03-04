MN legislators pouring out dated rules for smaller breweries

Luverne, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - When asked if being the Head Brewer at Take 16 has been rewarding or more work, Luke Rensink quickly laughed and said both.

“It’s fun being a brewer, but it’s also challenging at times. There are a lot of moving parts,” Rensink said.

Ironically, some moving parts in Minnesota’s legislature could prove beneficial for Rensink and Take 16′s staff as bipartisan support wants to support local breweries. A minor change in the law will make a huge difference if Senate File 50 passes. It would allow brewers producing less than 7,500 barrels of malt liquor annually to sell smaller packaged containers of their product. Currently, breweries like Take 16 can only sell 64-ounce growlers or 750-milliliter crowlers to go. With the new legislation, it would be possible to sell something smaller and simpler in a 12-ounce or 16-ounce can straight to the customer. It is something that is more familiar across the state border in South Dakota but makes a huge difference in customer service. After beginning his own brewery about five years ago coming from Freeman, South Dakota, Rensink says the difference of a few miles makes quite a difference for breweries trying to flourish.

“Currently South Dakota breweries can sell packaged product in basically any size including kegs directly to their customers,” said Rensink.

The name of the Take 16 brewery reflects the old highway that used to connect a portion of the Upper Midwest, and with travelers frequenting I-90, grabbing a few souvenirs for friends and family completes the welcoming atmosphere the staff desires. Senate File 50 is still pending approval in committee, but rewriting the current law could move Take 16 and its staff down a new road of opportunity.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.