National registry open to preserve stories of servicewomen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Since the American Revolution around 3 million women have served or are currently serving in the US Armed Forces. However, many of their stories are largely unknown.

The Military Women’s Memorial Foundation is trying to change that. During Women in History Month, they are asking everyone for help in honoring the achievements of every servicewoman.

Lorena Wilson joined the army at 21-years-old.

“The main reason is because of my Auntie Dorthy. So she was a Vietnam vet and she was a nurse in Vietnam. All my uncles were in the military, but she served and that was just pretty amazing for me to hear and to see and to want to know more,” said Lorena.

Lorena is from the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

“It was hard for me leaving the reservation and leaving all that I knew and kind of going, busting out in this world. But when I got used to it, when I realized the camaraderie and the morale and as we say the sisterhood-brotherhood of the military services, I knew that I could stay in,” said Lorena.

She’s been serving for 25 years and plans to retire this October.

“I’ve been in Iraq, I’ve been in Afghanistan, I’ve been back in Kuwait. So I’ve had many experiences,” said Lorena.

Stories like Lorena’s and her Aunt Dorthy’s are forever being etched into history. And someday her daughter’s story will be as well as she joins the Air Force. That’s because the Military Women’s Memorial in Arlington, Virginia is creating a national servicewomen registry.

“Individual stories of service, and sacrifice, and just good humor, and things that will make you cry, all compiled,” said Phyllis Willson, President of the Military Women’s Memorial Foundation.

Currently, the registry includes 300,000 stories, but they are looking for help to tell all 3 million. You can go online and register yourself or register a servicewoman you know.

“We have had it tough for so long as women fighting in all branches of service to be seen, to be known, to be heard and this is our moment,” said Lorena.

“For everyone out there to go on and read and say ‘wow, that’s pretty inspiring. That’s pretty awesome,’” she added.

Lorena also hopes the registry will inspire generations of women to come who are thinking about serving.

These stories will be available for visitors to view at the Military Women’s Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. The registry is also used as a resource for researchers, scholars, and authors.

Signing up is free. Women can log on to MWM’s website and share their basic information, such as branch of service and location. As well as include any stories or memorable experiences. Family members can also register military women who have passed away.

