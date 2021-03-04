Northwestern men advance to the NAIA Tournament

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Northwestern Red Raider men stopped the Cinderella story of the Mount Marty Lancers last night in Orange City.

Kris Korver’s team pulled away from a close score in the fuirst half to beat the Lancers 73-57, advancing to the NAIA National Tournament starting next week.

They made it 13 straight wins as they are playing their best basketball at the right time. Freshman Alex Van Kalsbeek missed only one shot all night and scored 22 points to lead the way. And the Red Raiders are excited to extend their season, hopefully all the way to the final 16 in Kansas City.

Alex Van Kalsbeek, NW freshman says, ”It’s my first time cutting down the nets so it feels great for me. I know these guys were hungry so it’s fun to help them get there.”

Kris Korver, NW Men’s Basketball Coach says, ”Boy I was proud of our guys. I thought we played really well down the stretch in the first half and I thought to open the second half I thought our guys really dialed in defensively and executed and they got the ball to our big boys and our big boy did some damage.”

The Red Raiders clinched one of the 2 automatic berths in the national tournament. Regular season champion Morningside also will play starting next week in 3 pods with 16 teams advancing to Kansas City to start play March 18th and conclude on the 23rd.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.