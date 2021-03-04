SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Harrisburg’s Hayden Muirhead breaks away for a slam that helps the Tigers top Lincoln in overtime.

A wild sequence ends regulation between Augustana and Northern State in the NSIC Tournament. Mason Stark buries a three to give the Wolves a two point lead. The Vikings race up court, and after their first shot is blocked, Tyler Riemersma catches and shoots to tie the game at the buzzer!

Canton dominated the State B wrestling meets in Rapid City. The C-Hawks won their second straight dual championship and fourth consecutive traditional team title.

On the A side Brandon Valley made history, claiming their first team title and the first for a team from the metro area in 49 years!

Our top play goes to the Dakota State women’s basketball team. AS you saw earlier in our newscasts the Trojans were playing with heavy hearts after the death of assistant coach Jamal Branco’s father Dave, and down by 12 in the fourth quarter of the North Star Championship they finished the game on a 30-10 run to win the title.

And those are your Plays of the Week!

