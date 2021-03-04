Pothole season beginning in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to research done by AAA, American drivers spend $3 billion a year on damage caused by potholes.

A common issue after hitting a pothole is a flat tire.

“If you get a flat tire and you drive with a flat, you can cause damage to your rim. Just replacing your tire is one thing, replacing a tire and a wheel for some of these newer vehicles or aftermarket wheels can be very expensive and hard even to get those wheels replaced,” said Jeremiah Bethke, manager of A Plus Towing.

Sometimes it can be easy to spot a big pothole and avoid it, but some have a way of sneaking up on you.

“What can get you sometimes is a puddle. A puddle that is a water-filled pothole and you hit it thinking it’s just water and it’s a big hole,” said Bethke.

Once you hit a pothole there are a few things you can do to see if you need to head to an expert.

“If you ever drive your car and your steering wheel is not straight after you hit a pothole, it’s a definite sign you need to get your alignment checked,” said Mike Fitzpatrick, Manager at Bargain Barn Tire Center.

It’s also important to inspect the wheels of a car after hitting that big bump.

“A lot of people go through potholes and they get bulges and bumps through their tires. The best thing to do after you drive your car and you do hit some potholes just kind of rub the sidewall of your tire and if you get any bumps or bulges on the side. You definitely need to get that checked out,” said Fitzpatrick.

Steps can be taken to prepare your car for any pothole mishap even before hitting the road.

“Well, it is tough to avoid them completely, the biggest thing is to make sure you have the proper air pressure in your tires. The tires going to absorb the pothole a lot better if you run your tires low on air, you’re obviously going to get a lot more damage,” said Fitzpatrick.

