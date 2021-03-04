Sanford Health to provide COVID-19 testing for NBA All-Star weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Dakota News Now) - A local health care provider is playing a big role in keeping a major sports event safe.

Sanford Health will provide COVID-19 testing at the 2021 NBA All-Star weekend in Atlanta, Ga., officials announced Thursday.

The All-Star weekend is an annual event featuring many of the NBA’s top stars. It includes the Slam Drunk Contest, the 3-point Contest, and the All-Star game.

Sanford will conduct on-site coronavirus testing of players, coaches, and staff at this year’s event Sunday.

Officials with Sanford say lab technicians will travel to Atlanta in one of the mobile testing units used for the PGA Tour COVID-19 testing to process the tests for NBA All-Star 2021. Sanford Health estimates it will run between 500-750 tests for the event.

Last month the NBA announced additional health and safety measures for NBA All-Star 2021. These protocols included private travel to and from Atlanta, the creation of a “mini-bubble” environment, and enhanced PCR testing. There will also be no fan activities, ticketed events, or hospitality functions.

