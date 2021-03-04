Advertisement

Senators dismiss ban on transgender girls from girls’ sports

(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota Senate committee has dismissed a proposal to bar transgender women and girls from participating in women’s sports leagues.

The bill had passed the House, with some Republican lawmakers casting the ban as a way to protect equal opportunities for women in sports. But there are currently no transgender athletes participating in female high school sports, according to the high school activities association.

A Senate committee agreed with the high school activities association’s argument that its current policy of evaluating applications from transgender athletes on a case-by-case basis is working, and that the legal and financial consequences of passing such a ban were unnecessary.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty-eight-year-old Ariel MacConnell was arrested Tuesday evening for abuse and neglect,...
Sioux Falls woman charged with abuse after children consume edibles from purse
Businesses tied to Noem family got $600,000 in virus grants
Trojans win 80-72 over Bellevue
Dakota State Finds “Supernatural Strength” To Carry On After Passing Of Dave Branco
1 killed in I-29 crash near Sisseton
Crash in Calif. kills 13
SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem
LIVE at 10:30: Noem speaks at legislative briefing
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
House passes sweeping voting rights bill over GOP opposition
File photo.
Guilty plea entered in fatal Pine Ridge shooting
Richard Cahal has called and emailed multiple offices to report the fraud and try to get it...
South Dakota sees drop in first-time unemployment claims