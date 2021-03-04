Advertisement

South Dakota Farmers Union urges legislature to stop merger

(KCRG)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Farmers Union is asking lawmakers to stop attempt to merge the state’s Department of Agriculture with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Gov. Kristi Noem passed an executive order last year merging the two department. Her office said the move would streamline state government.

Opponents crafted Senate Resolution of Disapproval 901 as an attempt to stop the merger from taking place.

Farmers Union members voted against the merger unanimously in their 2021 State Convention.

“Our agriculture industry depends upon the Department of Agriculture remaining a stand-alone agency to best serve the many hard working South Dakota community-minded family farmers and ranchers,” South Dakota Farmers Union President Doug Sombke said in a statement. “Invariably there will be conflicts on land use, water issues or air quality that will involve modern agriculture. Currently there would be someone from DENR investigating those issues. With the planned merger, we are very concerned about who will stand up and defend agriculture in those scenarios.”

Sombke urged citizens opposed to the merger to contact their legislators and ask them to support the resolution.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Businesses tied to Noem family got $600,000 in virus grants
Twenty-eight-year-old Ariel MacConnell was arrested Tuesday evening for abuse and neglect,...
Sioux Falls woman charged with abuse after children consume edibles from purse
Trojans win 80-72 over Bellevue
Dakota State Finds “Supernatural Strength” To Carry On After Passing Of Dave Branco
1 killed in I-29 crash near Sisseton
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
Initial court appearance scheduled for South Dakota AG Ravnsborg in fatal crash
Mash Madness kicks off Friday in downtown Sioux Falls.
Mash Madness kicks off Friday in downtown Sioux Falls
Senior citizens are receiving COVID vaccines as the 1D tier opens in South Dakota
South Dakota reports increase in active COVID-19 cases, 232 new cases Thursday
Two people wanted by police are now facing drug charges following two foot pursuits in Sioux...
Two facing drug charges after wanted suspect flees from Sioux Falls police twice