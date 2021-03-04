Advertisement

South Dakota reports increase in active COVID-19 cases, 232 new cases Thursday

Senior citizens are receiving COVID vaccines as the 1D tier opens in South Dakota
Senior citizens are receiving COVID vaccines as the 1D tier opens in South Dakota(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 232 new cases, three new deaths, and an increase in active cases on Thursday.

The new cases bring the state total to 113,065, 109,113 of which are considered recovered by the state department of health.

The state reported an increase in active cases by more than 80. Currently, 2,056 cases are considered currently active.

Current hospitalizations have decreased by 10 from Wednesday to 97. Overall, 6,664 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The state also reported three new deaths.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 27% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Out of the 154,334 people in the state to receive the vaccine, 71,298 have received at least one dose of the two doses needed for full immunization.

In a media briefing Wednesday, Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the state is “eagerly awaiting” more information about the distribution of the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine. She previously said the state could receive up to 7,000 doses this week once it is approved.

The state’s allotment of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will rise slightly to 18,830 next week. However, this number does not include federally distributed vaccines - which include doses administered by the IHS, VA, and federal retail pharmacy program.

The state will also expand who is eligible to receive a vaccine. Malsam-Rysdon said starting next week, South Dakotans with just one underlying medical condition can receive a vaccine. Currently, only people with two underlying conditions are eligible.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Businesses tied to Noem family got $600,000 in virus grants
Twenty-eight-year-old Ariel MacConnell was arrested Tuesday evening for abuse and neglect,...
Sioux Falls woman charged with abuse after children consume edibles from purse
Trojans win 80-72 over Bellevue
Dakota State Finds “Supernatural Strength” To Carry On After Passing Of Dave Branco
1 killed in I-29 crash near Sisseton
Crash in Calif. kills 13
SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence

Latest News

Mash Madness kicks off Friday in downtown Sioux Falls.
Mash Madness kicks off Friday in downtown Sioux Falls
Two people wanted by police are now facing drug charges following two foot pursuits in Sioux...
Two facing drug charges after wanted suspect flees from Sioux Falls police twice
LeBron James is one of many NBA stars expected to take part in the NBA All-Star game in...
Sanford Health to provide COVID-19 testing for NBA All-Star weekend
File photo.
Meet Darth Blader: South Dakota, Minnesota release snowplow naming contest winners