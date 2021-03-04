South Dakota sees drop in first-time unemployment claims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Initial unemployment benefit claims fell in South Dakota’s latest jobs report, though the state saw an increase in continued claims.

The South Dakota Department of labor reported 372, a decrease of 124 claims from the prior week’s total. This marks one of the lowest weekly first-time claim totals since the pandemic began.

Continued unemployment claims increased by over 500 to 6,033. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

A total of $1.3 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $1.6 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $98,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $324,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance was $153.7 million on Feb. 28.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.