Staying Spring Like

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- If you have been enjoying the warm weather recently, you’re in luck! It’s going to continue for the next several days. Keep in mind that the average high this time of year in the mid to upper 30s, so be sure to get out and make the most of it while it is here.

TONIGHT: It’ll be another quiet night with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Fog is likely to develop once again and looks to be potentially more widespread than in previous nights, so be sure to keep that in mind if you plan to travel late tonight into early Friday morning. Winds will be light out of the E and NE at 2-8 mph. Lows drop back into the 20s to near 30.

FRIDAY: Once the fog burns off, we’ll see another beautiful day with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. We’ll see a light and variable to light E to ESE wind throughout the day. Highs will be a touch cooler, but everyone should still get into the 50s with some 60s west. Friday night features lows in the mid 20s to low to mid 30s with a clear to partly cloudy sky, light winds and areas of patchy fog.

WEEKEND: Another surge of warmer air moves in as we see a warm front approaches from the west and slides east. Winds will become breezy to windy out of the S and SSE, before shifting to the NW Sunday as a weak cold front passes through. Everyone should see highs in the 60s over the weekend with some areas in central and western South Dakota reaching the lower 70s! Lows will be in the 30s and 40s Saturday night with 20s and 30s Sunday night.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: The dry and warm weather continues to begin next week. Lots of sunshine is expected Monday with more clouds as yet another warm front pushes in for Tuesday ahead of the next possible storm system. Tuesday, however, will remain dry with some rain possible overnight Tuesday. Highs will be in the 60s with some areas potentially reaching 70 Tuesday. I currently have a high of 68 in Sioux Falls, and if that pans out, that would break the previous record of 63 set back in 1967.

LONG TERM: Models continue to show a cooler and slightly wetter weather pattern to round out next week. Some much needed rainfall will move in Wednesday, with another chance of precipitation Friday. As of now, there is still some model inconsistency so that’s something we’ll be tracking closely. Highs will generally be in the 40s, which is still a couple degrees above average.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.