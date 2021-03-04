Advertisement

Suspect in stolen vehicle arrested following pursuit through Tea

A Sioux Falls man is in custody following a pursuit through Lincoln County and Tea Thursday...
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is in custody following a pursuit through Lincoln County and Tea Thursday morning.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies identified a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and 271st Street just before 9 am. Deputies attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, authorities say.

Authorities say the pursuit went through the city limits of Tea and side-swiped a passing vehicle, causing minor damages. The stolen vehicle eventually became disabled and was stopped west of Tea on 271st Street.

The driver, Anthony Loyd of Sioux Falls, was arrested and charged with aggravated eluding, driving while revoked, possession of a controlled substance, and other traffic charges.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol and Tea Police Department assisted in the incident.

