Advertisement

‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic planning to release ‘tell-all’ memoir

This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic.(Source: Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic is warning everybody that he’s not holding back in his new “tell-all” memoir.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, rose to fame as the subject of the popular Netflix documentary series.

The former zoo owner wrote the memoir while serving a 22-year federal prison sentence over a murder-for-hire plot to kill his rival, Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin.

The book, titled “Tiger King: The Official Tell-All Memoir,” will include passages about his troubled upbringing and dangerous rivalries with other animal keepers.

Exotic said readers can expect stories about crazy antics and secrets about people he knows, saying: “Anybody that’s got bones in your closet, you better look out.”

The book is set to hit stores Nov. 9.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Businesses tied to Noem family got $600,000 in virus grants
Twenty-eight-year-old Ariel MacConnell was arrested Tuesday evening for abuse and neglect,...
Sioux Falls woman charged with abuse after children consume edibles from purse
Trojans win 80-72 over Bellevue
Dakota State Finds “Supernatural Strength” To Carry On After Passing Of Dave Branco
1 killed in I-29 crash near Sisseton
Crash in Calif. kills 13
SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence

Latest News

Dallas police said Thursday an officer has been arrested on two counts of capital murder.
Police: Dallas officer charged with 2 counts capital murder
FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena...
US jobless claims tick up to 745,000 as layoffs remain high
Mash Madness kicks off Friday in downtown Sioux Falls.
Mash Madness kicks off Friday in downtown Sioux Falls
The decision pushed the price of crude oil sharply higher in global markets.
OPEC, allies keep oil output unchanged, prices jump