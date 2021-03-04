Two facing drug charges after wanted suspect flees from Sioux Falls police twice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people wanted by police are now facing drug charges following two foot pursuits in Sioux Falls Wednesday.

Sioux Falls Police were following up on a case when they located two suspects outside the Ramada Hotel on W. Russell Street. One suspect, 36-year-old Justin Andrew Walker fled into the hotel once officers arrived.

Police say as officers were chasing Walker, he discarded a handgun from his waistband. According to police, Walker received minor cuts and scrapes while being taken into custody and an ambulance was called to the scene. Walker fled from police a second time once the ambulance arrived, police say.

Police located Walker near 18th Street and 7th Avenue and he was taken into custody.

Walker was arrested for parole violation and now faces fleeing police, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm by a former drug offender, and drug charges. Police say Walker was in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

A 36-year-old woman who was talking to Walker when police arrived was also arrested. Police say Cassie Lynn Harrison had various warrants out for her arrest and arresting officers found meth in her purse.

