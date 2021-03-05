61-year-old killed in one-vehicle rollover crash near Salem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a 61-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle in a fatal rollover crash near Salem overnight.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the victim was traveling northbound on 431st Avenue through the intersection of 247th Street when his pickup rolled into the east ditch.

Authorities say the victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities believe the crash took place sometime late Thursday night into Friday.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

