Aberdeen author finishes book in time for awareness month

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We first spoke with Elissa Grossell Dickey in November during National Novel Writing Month as she was working on her story The Speed of Light. A few months later, the book is now available at bookstores around the region. The story’s protagonist faces similar obstacles Elissa deals with being diagnosed with Multiple sclerosis. Elissa says the protagonist in her story overcomes obstacles that are very relatable and personal to herself. Confidentially, the release of the book is also tied to March being MS Awareness Month.

“My publisher chose that, and it was perfect timing because MS Awareness Month is meant for people to learn more about how it affects people with the disease,” Elissa said.

The Speed of Light is available in Aberdeen in the Industry Bookshop and on Amazon.

