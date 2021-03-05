Advertisement

ATF investigating in rural Meade County, nature unknown

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives isn’t disclosing the nature of its investigation in rural Meade County.

Between 15 and 20 law enforcement vehicles were parked in front of a home Thursday a few miles west of the Ellsworth Air Force Base. At least one military-style vehicle could be seen leaving the area and one helicopter was flying above it.

Bureau spokeswoman Ashlee Sherrill says she can’t disclose anything about the investigation because the case is under seal by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota. She says more information may be available next week. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trojans win 80-72 over Bellevue
Dakota State Finds “Supernatural Strength” To Carry On After Passing Of Dave Branco
Two people wanted by police are now facing drug charges following two foot pursuits in Sioux...
Two facing drug charges after wanted suspect flees from Sioux Falls police twice
Businesses tied to Noem family got $600,000 in virus grants
Twenty-eight-year-old Ariel MacConnell was arrested Tuesday evening for abuse and neglect,...
Sioux Falls woman charged with abuse after children consume edibles from purse
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Minimum wage hike falls short as Senate debates virus relief, stimulus checks bill
File photo.
Nearly 1/3 of South Dakotans have received vaccine dose
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
NY officials removed fuller tally of nursing home deaths
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
South Dakota House dodges impeachment, cites pending litigation