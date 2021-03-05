Beautiful Weekend on the Way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We continue to be on a streak of nice weather overall despite some morning fog. Sunshine will stick around throughout this weekend with highs on Saturday climbing into the 60′s nearly everywhere. The wind will be picking up on Sunday with highs getting into the 60′s everywhere once more. This will essentially eliminate all of the snowfall besides big piles.

We’ll continue to have mild conditions kicking off next week with more sunshine on both Monday and Tuesday along with highs in the 60′s. We’re tracking a system moving in by the middle of the week which will lead to bringing a chance for some rainfall. A chance for some snowfall mixing in will be possible Wednesday morning before temperatures warm up, but it’s not looking like we’ll be dealing with snow accumulations based on the latest trends.

Temperatures will fall to the 40′s for highs by the end of next week. Another system is on the way for next Friday bringing yet another chance for rain and also for some snow mixing in. Temperatures will remain cooler next weekend and only be in the 40′s, but some rebounding looks to be on the way for the following week.

