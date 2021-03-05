Country concert to be held for frontline workers in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pepper Entertainment announced Friday a country concert will be held Saturday, April 10th at the Sioux Falls Arena specifically for frontline workers. It will feature Justin Moore, Tracy Lawrence, and Lainey Wilson. It’s being called a “Salute 2 Frontline Workers.”

The event is in partnership with Big Country 92.5. Healthcare workers, law enforcement, and all frontline workers will receive an email through their employer on how to get tickets. They will be given a unique passcode to redeem their free ticket starting March 12th at 10:00 AM. If workers haven’t received an email by March 18th, they can register for them here.

“It’s going to be incredible to feel the energy of live music and live fans together again after a year without big concerts. A venue full of excited music fans is definitely a sign that life will get back to normal. And it will be all that much more special being with frontline healthcare workers who’ve sacrificed so much during the pandemic,” Tracy Lawrence said. He is headlining the concert with Justin Moore.

The concert will start at 8:00 PM on April 10th.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.