Advertisement

Country concert to be held for frontline workers in Sioux Falls

Pepper Entertainment and KTWB are partnering to hold a country concert for frontline workers in...
Pepper Entertainment and KTWB are partnering to hold a country concert for frontline workers in Sioux Falls.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pepper Entertainment announced Friday a country concert will be held Saturday, April 10th at the Sioux Falls Arena specifically for frontline workers. It will feature Justin Moore, Tracy Lawrence, and Lainey Wilson. It’s being called a “Salute 2 Frontline Workers.”

The event is in partnership with Big Country 92.5. Healthcare workers, law enforcement, and all frontline workers will receive an email through their employer on how to get tickets. They will be given a unique passcode to redeem their free ticket starting March 12th at 10:00 AM. If workers haven’t received an email by March 18th, they can register for them here.

“It’s going to be incredible to feel the energy of live music and live fans together again after a year without big concerts. A venue full of excited music fans is definitely a sign that life will get back to normal. And it will be all that much more special being with frontline healthcare workers who’ve sacrificed so much during the pandemic,” Tracy Lawrence said. He is headlining the concert with Justin Moore.

The concert will start at 8:00 PM on April 10th.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trojans win 80-72 over Bellevue
Dakota State Finds “Supernatural Strength” To Carry On After Passing Of Dave Branco
Two people wanted by police are now facing drug charges following two foot pursuits in Sioux...
Two facing drug charges after wanted suspect flees from Sioux Falls police twice
Businesses tied to Noem family got $600,000 in virus grants
Twenty-eight-year-old Ariel MacConnell was arrested Tuesday evening for abuse and neglect,...
Sioux Falls woman charged with abuse after children consume edibles from purse
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Credit: ABC A couple of friends from Holstein, IA pitch their company, Muff Waders, to the...
Iowa friends appear on episode of ‘Shark Tank’ Friday
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Reports: NY officials altered count of nursing home deaths
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Senate nears relief, stimulus check bill votes after half-day GOP delay
Many gathered at Shenanigans sports bar and grill for a church service Thursday night.
Local bar hosting church service for new ministry