Economic outlook headlines Aberdeen State of the City address

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The economic state of Aberdeen was a focus point at Thursday’s State of the City address, focusing on how the pandemic has hit the city in the past year and what the road is ahead.

The address came in the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce’s first Community Affairs Luncheon of 2021 and coming near the one-year mark of the onset of the pandemic. Mayor Travis Schaunaman said that while the city overall has weathered the economic hit, some businesses haven’t.

“Some businesses suffered absolutely brutal months. But equally as many businesses in Aberdeen had their best years to date.” Schuanaman said.

Gross sales last year in the city were down 12 percent. However, sales tax revenue came in at some of the highest levels the city had ever seen. And that momentum looks to continue into this year.

“January 2021′s sales tax revenue showed an increase of seven percent over last year’s January. Which should be noted was pre-COVID. So that’s definitely a positive sign.” Schaunaman said.

When asked about what he’s most excited for in the coming year, Schaunaman said he’s looking forward to seeing recovery for businesses that saw a downturn last year. And he looks forward to attracting new ones to start up or relocate to Aberdeen, as the city’s sales get back on their feet.

“So it’s been great to meet a lot of people that are interested in moving their businesses to Aberdeen. And I think that there’s a lot of momentum behind that movement.”

