Iowa friends appear on episode of ‘Shark Tank’ Friday

Credit: ABC A couple of friends from Holstein, IA pitch their company, Muff Waders, to the sharks.(ABC | ABC)
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HOLSTEIN, IA (Dakota News Now) - A couple of friends from Holstein, IA pitch their business, Muff Waders, to the sharks Friday night. Garret Lamp and Taylor Nees started Muff Waders, which are bibs that have a metal bottle opener, a magnetic koozie, pockets on the side of the leg that can hold liquor, and a cooler on the chest to hold a six pack. Holstein is a small town just about 45 miles east of Sioux City, IA.

Lamp and Nees go by Buddy and Earl respectively when it comes to their company. They said they found out just a few weeks ago that their pitch would be featured on Friday’s episode of Shark Tank.

You can watch the episode at 7:00 PM on KSFY.

