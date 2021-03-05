Local bar hosting church service for new ministry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From the loud sounds of a sports bar to the calming sounds of a worship song played over a piano, many could not think of more different places than a bar and a church.

The Table Ministry is a new church in Sioux Falls that is yet to get its own building. They’re currently holding services at Shenanigans Sports Bar and Grill on the west side of Sioux Falls.

Organizers of this new service say that from the outside, it may look like an odd partnership. But for them, it makes perfect sense during a time in which it can be difficult to gather due to the pandemic.

“We are bringing the church to the people and if we’ve learned anything at all during the pandemic it’s that we need to think outside the box and that includes a church and I’m not sure if the church will ever look the same and if people will ever be able to fit back into that box,” said pastor Erica Varcoe.

The event is free for all ages to join in a time of worship, free food, and a message. Organizers say that this relaxed environment could help bring in those that are intimidated by traditional churches.

“The thought of being able to walk in somewhere where you’re comfortable where you don’t feel the lights and the pressure, and the dress code even can welcome people into any kind of situation,” said local musician Jenae Sturma.

Managers at Shenanigans say the meeting is great for all parties involved, as they get to offer something new to their customers while giving a local church their first building while members of the church could not be happier.

“It just seemed like a win-win and they jumped on board and it’s just been a beautiful partnership,” says Varcoe

The ministry will continue to hold Thursday night services at Shenanigans for the foreseeable future and is looking forward to continuing this unique partnership.

