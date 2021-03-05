Advertisement

Lutheran institute receives $1.5 million gift in effort to train more pastors

Graphic with Bible and cross.
Graphic with Bible and cross.(WLUC)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota-based seminary school has received a major gift in order to address the growing need for Lutheran pastors in North America.

The institute of Lutheran Theology in Brookings received a $1,555,000 endowment gift to establish the Kathrine Grosen Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The fund was established through a donation from the estate of Knud Grosen of Great Falls, Mont., according to a release from the organization.

“Knud and his wife Kathrine were long-time friends of ILT,” said ILT president Dennis Bielfeldt. “In 2006 when the WordAlone Convention approved starting ILT, Knud Grosen caught me at the door after my convention speech and handed me a check for $1,000 to ‘get it started.’”

Bielfeldt said the gift will make scholarships immediately available for Master of Divinity students.

