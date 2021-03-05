Advertisement

Nearly 1/3 of South Dakotans have received vaccine dose

File photo.
File photo.(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials say nearly one-third of all South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, though active cases continued to trickle upward Friday.

The Department of Health reported 165 new cases on Friday, bringing the state’s total known cases to 113,229.

Active cases rose by 40 to 2,096. While this number is still only around 10% of the peak the state saw in November, it has risen by roughly 200 over the past week.

There were no new deaths reported Friday. The state’s total remained at 1,896.

Current hospitalizations fell by seven to 74. This number had hovered around 100 in previous week, but has dropped in recent days.

A total of 30% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Department of Health’s Dashboard. Of those, 20% have received both doses required to maximize immunity. Officials say these statistics include federally administered doses, including vaccines distributed by IHS, the VA, and through the retail pharmacy program. It also only factors in people who are old enough to receive a vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trojans win 80-72 over Bellevue
Dakota State Finds “Supernatural Strength” To Carry On After Passing Of Dave Branco
Two people wanted by police are now facing drug charges following two foot pursuits in Sioux...
Two facing drug charges after wanted suspect flees from Sioux Falls police twice
Businesses tied to Noem family got $600,000 in virus grants
Twenty-eight-year-old Ariel MacConnell was arrested Tuesday evening for abuse and neglect,...
Sioux Falls woman charged with abuse after children consume edibles from purse
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Minimum wage hike falls short as Senate debates virus relief, stimulus checks bill
ATF investigating in rural Meade County, nature unknown
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
NY officials removed fuller tally of nursing home deaths
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
South Dakota House dodges impeachment, cites pending litigation