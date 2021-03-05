Advertisement

Officials: 200K-plus Iowans fully vaccinated against virus

(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Numbers put out by state health officials show more than 200,000 Iowa residents are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

By Friday morning, numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health showed more than 768,000 vaccine doses had been administered and that nearly 208,500 had received a second dose.

The department also reported more than 366,000 positive tests and 5,549 deaths since the start of the pandemic last year.

Iowa’s seven-day rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate remained on the rise this week, going from 14.15% for the period that ended Feb. 18 to 19.37% for the period that ended Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

