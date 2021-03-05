Advertisement

Plitzuweit loves the talent and the personality of her USD women’s basketball team

Coyotes coach really enjoys her team
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The U-S-D women’s basketball team also finished out the regular season with an 8-game winning streak. So they head into the Summit League tournament with plenty of momentum when they take the floor for the second game on Saturday against Oral Roberts.

Dawn Plitzuweit really likes the combination of talent and personality on this year’s squad. ”Their silliness. They compete at a high level they really do. They talked about it, they loving competing in practice, they love competing in games. They love getting after it. They love being challenged in that way. But what’s really fun about them is that they’re goofy, they’re silly, they’re enjoying it. There are moments that could be in the heat of battle and it’s really intense and someone’s cracking a joke and they are special in that way,” says the USD women’s coach.

Keep in mind this Coyotes team has players who played a key roles in last year’s team that went unbeaten in the Summit League, won the post season tournament and was ranked 11th in the country when the season came to a halt because of COVID 19.

