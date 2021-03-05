SDSU’s Johnston knows a perfect record in conference play is something to be proud of

BROOKINGS S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Even with losing Player of the Year Myah Selland for the season down the stretch... the SDSU women still finished the Summit League regular season without a loss.

They wrapped up the perfect season with a pair of wins over Kansas City as the 22nd-ranked Jacks went 14-0 in league play and 21-2 overall. Aaron Johnston has been the head coach since day one of the move to Division One and he knows better that anyone how tough it is to go through an entire league schedule without a defeat. “Yeah it was a great January and February for our team. I think everybody recognizes and feels grateful and a sense of accomplishment for winning a conference championship. We’ve always put a lot of value on that and realize just how difficult it is. It’s something we never take for granted. Going undefeated during that time is also something that is a very special accomplishment or achievement for the team,” says Johnston.

The Jackrabbits open play in the Summit League tournament Saturday at the Pentagon with the first game of the day at 11:45 against Omaha. With a win they would advance to the semi’s Monday afternoon. The championship is Tuesday with an automatic spot in the NCAA tournament on the line.

