Sioux Falls group holds public discussion on mask mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Earlier this week, governors in Texas and Mississippi announced they will scrap their mask mandates while the governor of Alabama has said that the state’s mandate will expire April 9th.

In Sioux Falls, the decision on whether to extend the city’s mask mandate will come next Tuesday.

Ahead of that meeting, members of the group ‘Unmask the Truth of Siouxland’ are holding public meetings to share their thoughts on the mandates.

“Our purpose is to educate the public of Government overreach, regulations bills, laws and such that affect our freedoms and what we can do about it,” said Amy Willis, chair of Unmask the Truth of Siouxland.

Sioux Falls City council member Christine Erickson is also offering her perspective on the mask mandate debate.

“We talk a lot and hear a lot about variants I don’t know what that looks like for South Dakota I have been briefed a few times on the information but COVID is here to stay it’s going to live amongst us and so for me personally I choose to not live in fear,” said Erickson

Some of Erickson’s colleagues on the council argue that the city’s mandate is needed to protect those who are most vulnerable.

