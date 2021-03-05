Sioux Falls School District shares one-year strategy for Ben Reifel MS concerns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District has developed a proposal to try and ease parents’ concerns for their kid’s safety walking to the new Ben Reifel Middle School this upcoming fall.

The middle school is set to open next school year in southeastern Sioux Falls, and some parents are saying their kids are being left off the eligible busing list, forcing them to cross the busy intersection of Highway 11 and 41st Street on their way to school.

MORE: Watch: Parents worried about dangerous crosswalk push for new bus route

The school district says until the school officially opens, they can’t be sure of its impact on traffic patterns in the area. In response, the school district has developed a one-year strategy to allow the district and city to study its impact on traffic patterns. The district will then use that study to determine a more permanent plan.

The one-year strategy will include installing a “rapid rectangular flashing beacon” at the intersection of 41st and Manifold to allow safe crossing for students from the north. The district will also provide a shuttle bus to transport students to and from 41st and Manifold and the school’s bus drop-off. Finally, the strategy will install speed advisory signs with flashing beacons to the north and south of the intersection.

The plan will be shared in-full at the March 11 PATH Committee meeting. The school district says it has already shared the plan to families with students assigned to attend Ben Reifel.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.