SODAK 16 recap in Girls Class “A” and “B”

HARRISBURG and MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy Thursday night in SODAK 16 girls basketball as 2 of the 3 classes would determine which 8 teams would advance to next week’s state tournaments. There were very few upsets, although 5th-seeded SF Christian barely escaped with a 52-51 overtime win over Flandreau as Kyla Van Donkersgoed hit the game winner and scored 19 points.

In the first SODAK 16 game at Harrisburg, Rylee Rosenquist poured in 35 points as Dakota Valley beat Tea Area 68-59. Katie Vesika had 29 for the Titans.

In Class “B” as the Corn Palace, #2 White River beat Aberdeen Christian 49-37 as Caelyn Valandra-Prue scored 20 points. And then 5th-seeded Ethan picked up a 61-45 win over Faulkton as Maddy Bartscher had 15 points for the Rustlers.

Castlewood, Corsica-Stickney, Hanson, Herreid-Selby, Viborg-Hurley and Waverly South Shore also made the State “B”

St. Thomas More, Winner, Hamlin, Roncalli, Belle Fourche and McCook Central/Montrose all earned a spot in the State “A” with victories.

