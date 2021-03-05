Advertisement

SODAK 16 recap in Girls Class “A” and “B”

16 teams in 2 classes of girls basketball advance to state tournaments
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG and MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy Thursday night in SODAK 16 girls basketball as 2 of the 3 classes would determine which 8 teams would advance to next week’s state tournaments. There were very few upsets, although 5th-seeded SF Christian barely escaped with a 52-51 overtime win over Flandreau as Kyla Van Donkersgoed hit the game winner and scored 19 points.

In the first SODAK 16 game at Harrisburg, Rylee Rosenquist poured in 35 points as Dakota Valley beat Tea Area 68-59. Katie Vesika had 29 for the Titans.

In Class “B” as the Corn Palace, #2 White River beat Aberdeen Christian 49-37 as Caelyn Valandra-Prue scored 20 points. And then 5th-seeded Ethan picked up a 61-45 win over Faulkton as Maddy Bartscher had 15 points for the Rustlers.

Castlewood, Corsica-Stickney, Hanson, Herreid-Selby, Viborg-Hurley and Waverly South Shore also made the State “B”

St. Thomas More, Winner, Hamlin, Roncalli, Belle Fourche and McCook Central/Montrose all earned a spot in the State “A” with victories.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Businesses tied to Noem family got $600,000 in virus grants
Twenty-eight-year-old Ariel MacConnell was arrested Tuesday evening for abuse and neglect,...
Sioux Falls woman charged with abuse after children consume edibles from purse
Trojans win 80-72 over Bellevue
Dakota State Finds “Supernatural Strength” To Carry On After Passing Of Dave Branco
1 killed in I-29 crash near Sisseton
Two people wanted by police are now facing drug charges following two foot pursuits in Sioux...
Two facing drug charges after wanted suspect flees from Sioux Falls police twice

Latest News

USD's Plitzuweit loves the personality of her team
Plitzuweit loves the talent and the personality of her USD women’s basketball team
Stig knows the Missouri Valley is tough every week
Stig knows that every week is tough in the Missouri Valley
West Lyon and Unity Christian advance to State 3-A Championship on Saturday
West Lyon and Unity Christian advance to Iowa 3-A championship game
Coyotes lose at North Dakota on Thursday Night Football in the Missouri Valley
Coyotes go for 2nd straight road win to start football season at UND