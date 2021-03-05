Advertisement

Stig knows that every week is tough in the Missouri Valley

Jacks prepare for home opener against Western Illinois
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:12 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU football team looks to rebound on Saturday against Western Illinois.

The Jackrabbits looked like they were well on their way to a second straight win on the road in Grand Forks with a fast start... But the Fighting Hawks came back to win the game and even the Jacks record at 1-1. Ironically on a day that #1 NDSU lost big. This week they are outside for the first time and hoping to put together a complete game and get a victory. ”It’s a very tough league. We did not take UND lightly, they had a great showing against Southern Illinois and they played great football. I’m guessing North Dakota State didn’t take S-I-U lightly but number one you’re on the road and you’re jumping through all these hoops and there’s a lot of distractions. And I would say that everybody in our league can beat anybody. Anybody can beat anybody and you better be ready,” says John Stiegelmeier, SDSU Football Coach.

North Dakota moved all the way up to 4th in the National F-C-S poll. The Jacks might have been ranked #1 had they won that game at Grand Forks...

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Businesses tied to Noem family got $600,000 in virus grants
Twenty-eight-year-old Ariel MacConnell was arrested Tuesday evening for abuse and neglect,...
Sioux Falls woman charged with abuse after children consume edibles from purse
Trojans win 80-72 over Bellevue
Dakota State Finds “Supernatural Strength” To Carry On After Passing Of Dave Branco
1 killed in I-29 crash near Sisseton
Two people wanted by police are now facing drug charges following two foot pursuits in Sioux...
Two facing drug charges after wanted suspect flees from Sioux Falls police twice

Latest News

USD's Plitzuweit loves the personality of her team
Plitzuweit loves the talent and the personality of her USD women’s basketball team
SODAK 16 recap from Girls "A" and "B" Thursday Night
SODAK 16 recap in Girls Class “A” and “B”
West Lyon and Unity Christian advance to State 3-A Championship on Saturday
West Lyon and Unity Christian advance to Iowa 3-A championship game
Coyotes lose at North Dakota on Thursday Night Football in the Missouri Valley
Coyotes go for 2nd straight road win to start football season at UND