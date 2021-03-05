Stig knows that every week is tough in the Missouri Valley

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU football team looks to rebound on Saturday against Western Illinois.

The Jackrabbits looked like they were well on their way to a second straight win on the road in Grand Forks with a fast start... But the Fighting Hawks came back to win the game and even the Jacks record at 1-1. Ironically on a day that #1 NDSU lost big. This week they are outside for the first time and hoping to put together a complete game and get a victory. ”It’s a very tough league. We did not take UND lightly, they had a great showing against Southern Illinois and they played great football. I’m guessing North Dakota State didn’t take S-I-U lightly but number one you’re on the road and you’re jumping through all these hoops and there’s a lot of distractions. And I would say that everybody in our league can beat anybody. Anybody can beat anybody and you better be ready,” says John Stiegelmeier, SDSU Football Coach.

North Dakota moved all the way up to 4th in the National F-C-S poll. The Jacks might have been ranked #1 had they won that game at Grand Forks...

