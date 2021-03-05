Summit League Tournament tips off Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the region’s most popular sporting events is making its return to Sioux Falls.

The Summit League Basketball Championships tip off Saturday morning, but things are going to look a bit different due to the pandemic.

Each year the Summit League Tournament brings thousands of people to Sioux Falls. This year, fans won’t be in the stands. But, tournament organizers are allowing a few family members from each team to attend.

“It’ll make some players feel good to see mom and dad up in the bleachers, and they get a chance to watch their kids in person, which is slowly starting to happen across the country. We’re just not ready to go full-scale and let a big number of people in,” Ryan Powell, with the Summit League, said.

That limited crowd won’t just change the game-time environment, it plays a role in the local economy as well.

“Obviously the impact isn’t going to be five million dollars to our community, it’s going to be far less, but there is still an impact,” Thomas Lee, with Sioux Falls Sports Authority, said. “It shouldn’t be surprising that we had to adjust this tournament, as well as every other tournament that has happened in the last 12 months.”

The tournament has been moved from the Denny Sanford Premier Center to the Sanford Pentagon.

“It’s a more basketball-centric venue, that’s one of the main reasons we decided to make the move,” Powell said. “We can have all our practices under one roof, we can do all our testing under one roof.”

The goal remains the same though, a ticket to the Big Dance.

“There’s just a lot of great basketball to be played, that’s what I’m looking forward to,” President of Sanford Sports Steve Young said. “I’m looking forward to these student-athletes being able to lace up the sneakers, and dribble the ball, and put up some shots, and play some defense.”

The Summit League Basketball Championships begin Saturday morning at 11:45, when the SDSU Women take the court against Omaha.

