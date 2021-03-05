Weekend Warm up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re starting off with a little bit of fog in northern and central South Dakota. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for parts of the region. Once the fog gets out of here, everybody should be mostly sunny this afternoon. We’ll be a little cooler in the southeast thanks to a wind shift, so most of us will be in the mid to upper 50s for highs. The low to mid 60s should stay in places along and west of the James River.

Overnight, we’ll see a few clouds move through with lows dropping close to 30. We should warm up a little bit for tomorrow, especially out to the west. Low 70s are definitely a possibility in central South Dakota Saturday! Most of us will be in the low to mid 60s with a few 50s along and east of I-29. The nice weather will stick around for Sunday with highs mostly in the mid to upper 60s.

We’re going to keep this streak of nice weather going into early next week. The 60s will stick around for Monday for most. Starting Tuesday, cooler air will start to slide into western parts of the region, but in the east, we’ll see highs jump into the upper 60s! But that cool air will move in for everyone by Wednesday. There’s a chance we could see some rain by then with highs dropping close to 50. It looks like most of us will be in the 40s for highs by the end of next week.

