West Lyon and Unity Christian advance to Iowa 3-A championship game

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Wildcats of West Lyon were looking for an upset of top-seeded and unbeaten Cherokee Washington Thursday in Des Moines at the Class 3-A semi-finals. And they got it, pulling out a 52-39 win to make the championship game with a 24-1 record. Brooklyn Meyer led the Wildcats with 20 points.

3rd-seeded Unity Christian then played #2 Clear Lake with the winner to face the Wildcats in the title game. And a 15-0 run was the difference in this game that had Janie Schoonhoven score 14 points and grab 10 rebounds and Gracie Schoonhoven lead the way with 20 points for the Knights.

