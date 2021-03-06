Advertisement

BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux Falls Christian, Dakota Valley & Aberdeen Christian Advance To SoDAK 16

A & B SoDAK 16′s all on Tuesday, March 9th
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, NORTH SIOUX CITY & ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re one step closer to knowing who will be going to the State A & B Boy’s Basketball Tournaments.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Sioux Falls Christian’s 65-31 victory over Garretson in Region 3A

-Dakota Valley’s dramatic 64-58 win over Tea in Region 4A

-Aberdeen Christian’s 52-47 overtime triumph over Waverly-South Shore in Region 1B

