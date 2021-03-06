Cereal on pizza making a buzz nationally and in the Hub City

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It may sound like a weird combination even for dessert, cereal on pizza. But those toppings are something that has gained buzz, even in Aberdeen.

Nick and Michelle Schaunaman of Jimmy’s Pizza in Aberdeen have had the idea of combining cereal and pizza before, but didn’t think it would ever be a hit.

“We’re constantly sitting down and kicking around ideas of flavors that we could do, and what not. And cereal pizza came up a while back.” said Nick Schaunaman.

The pizza is a raspberry cream cheese base, topped with Fruity Pebbles and Captain Crunch Berries cereals, drizzled with vanilla frosting. They said as they were preparing for their upcoming pizza and beer pairing event with One-Legged Pheasant Brewery in Aberdeen, cereal pizza came back across the list of ideas.

“After thinking about it for a while, we thought, ‘Hey, why not a cereal pizza?’ Our son and Nick love cereal and pizza, so we thought, ‘Oh, we’ll do a dessert pizza.’” said Michelle Schaunaman.

And while the pizza didn’t make the list for the event, it will be a special. Considering as well since that a similar style of pizza from another restaurant in Des Moines, Iowa has gained traction on social media, even being featured on NBC’s “Today”.

“We started playing around with it and whatever, and then it’s just kind of funny timing that it was starting before we were ready to offer it.” said Nick Schaunaman.

The cereal pizza will be a special at Jimmy’s Monday and Tuesday on March 8th and 9th, and spots are still open for their event with One-Legged Pheasant Brewery on the 18th.

