Advertisement

Cereal on pizza making a buzz nationally and in the Hub City

It may sound like a weird combination even for dessert, cereal on pizza. But those toppings are...
It may sound like a weird combination even for dessert, cereal on pizza. But those toppings are something that has gained buzz, even in Aberdeen.(KSFY)
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It may sound like a weird combination even for dessert, cereal on pizza. But those toppings are something that has gained buzz, even in Aberdeen.

Nick and Michelle Schaunaman of Jimmy’s Pizza in Aberdeen have had the idea of combining cereal and pizza before, but didn’t think it would ever be a hit.

“We’re constantly sitting down and kicking around ideas of flavors that we could do, and what not. And cereal pizza came up a while back.” said Nick Schaunaman.

The pizza is a raspberry cream cheese base, topped with Fruity Pebbles and Captain Crunch Berries cereals, drizzled with vanilla frosting. They said as they were preparing for their upcoming pizza and beer pairing event with One-Legged Pheasant Brewery in Aberdeen, cereal pizza came back across the list of ideas.

“After thinking about it for a while, we thought, ‘Hey, why not a cereal pizza?’ Our son and Nick love cereal and pizza, so we thought, ‘Oh, we’ll do a dessert pizza.’” said Michelle Schaunaman.

And while the pizza didn’t make the list for the event, it will be a special. Considering as well since that a similar style of pizza from another restaurant in Des Moines, Iowa has gained traction on social media, even being featured on NBC’s “Today”.

“We started playing around with it and whatever, and then it’s just kind of funny timing that it was starting before we were ready to offer it.” said Nick Schaunaman.

The cereal pizza will be a special at Jimmy’s Monday and Tuesday on March 8th and 9th, and spots are still open for their event with One-Legged Pheasant Brewery on the 18th.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trojans win 80-72 over Bellevue
Dakota State Finds “Supernatural Strength” To Carry On After Passing Of Dave Branco
Two people wanted by police are now facing drug charges following two foot pursuits in Sioux...
Two facing drug charges after wanted suspect flees from Sioux Falls police twice
Businesses tied to Noem family got $600,000 in virus grants
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Twenty-eight-year-old Ariel MacConnell was arrested Tuesday evening for abuse and neglect,...
Sioux Falls woman charged with abuse after children consume edibles from purse

Latest News

Join us for a Dakota News Now Special Report airing on KDLT and FOX Sioux Falls Wednesday.
Wednesday: COVID-19: One Year Later
Connie Johnson is a Coordinator of Veteran Affairs at South Dakota State University. She's...
Elkton woman chosen for Purple Heart Patriot Project Mission
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dem split on jobless benefits slows virus relief, stimulus checks bill in Senate
Parents pushing for new bus boundaries for Ben Reifel Middle School
Sioux Falls School District shares one-year strategy for Ben Reifel MS concerns