Community Blood Bank shares blood donation opportunities for next week.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although the number of those receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, the pandemic continues to impact blood supply.

The Community Blood Bank has weekly opportunities to donate blood. Throughout the pandemic, multiple organizations and donors have come to the aid of our hospital patients and hosted very successful blood drives.

“We are asking residents to remember the need for blood this spring. Please make sure to come back and schedule a time for your next donations in order to keep our blood supply strong,” states Lauri Hoffmann, Program Coordinator. “Volunteers coming into our donor rooms and on our bloodmobiles to donate is the only way we can keep up with the demand we are seeing. We are still maintaining COVID social distancing policies that limit the number of donations we can have each hour. It is very important that each blood drive has a full schedule.”

Here’s a list of opportunities to donate blood next week:

Monday, March 8- Adrian EMS Hall, (201 Maine Ave.), Adrian, MN from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/AdrianBloodDrive

Thursday, March 11- kRav’N, (3512 W. 74th St.), Sioux Falls, SD from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/kRavNCommunityBloodDrive

Thursday, March 11- The Barrel House, (4701 East 54th St.), Sioux Falls, SD from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/TheBarrellHouseCommunityBloodDrive

Avera McKennan Donor Room (Avera McKennan Plaza 2, 1301 S. Cliff Ave., 4th floor, donor parking by valet area) Sioux Falls, SD: Monday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PLEASE CALL 605-322-7111 OR CLICK ON THE LINK TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT: http://cbblifeblood.org/donate/donation-locations/

Sanford USD Medical Center Donor Room (1305 W. 18th St. / Main Hospital Locken Lobby, Donors are to use valet parking), Sioux Falls, SD: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PLEASE CALL 605-333-6444 OR CLICK ON THE LINK TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT http://cbblifeblood.org/donate/donation-locations/

The Community Blood Bank and Blarney Stone have partnered for the “Luck O’ Friday” blood donation event on March 12. Donate blood on Friday in our donor room at either Avera McKennan Hospital (Avera McKennan, Plaza 2, (4th Floor) 1301 S. Cliff Ave., Sioux Falls, SD) or Sanford USD Medical Center (Main Hospital Lobby, 1305 W. 18th St., Sioux Falls, SD) and receive a certificate for a free pint of your favorite Irish brew and a $10 gift card to use towards some good eats.

