Advertisement

Community Blood Bank shares blood donation opportunities for next week.

(file | file)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although the number of those receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, the pandemic continues to impact blood supply.

The Community Blood Bank has weekly opportunities to donate blood. Throughout the pandemic, multiple organizations and donors have come to the aid of our hospital patients and hosted very successful blood drives.

“We are asking residents to remember the need for blood this spring. Please make sure to come back and schedule a time for your next donations in order to keep our blood supply strong,” states Lauri Hoffmann, Program Coordinator. “Volunteers coming into our donor rooms and on our bloodmobiles to donate is the only way we can keep up with the demand we are seeing. We are still maintaining COVID social distancing policies that limit the number of donations we can have each hour. It is very important that each blood drive has a full schedule.”

Here’s a list of opportunities to donate blood next week:

Avera McKennan Donor Room (Avera McKennan Plaza 2, 1301 S. Cliff Ave., 4th floor, donor parking by valet area) Sioux Falls, SDMonday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PLEASE CALL 605-322-7111 OR CLICK ON THE LINK TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT: http://cbblifeblood.org/donate/donation-locations/

Sanford USD Medical Center Donor Room (1305 W. 18th St. / Main Hospital Locken Lobby, Donors are to use valet parking), Sioux Falls, SD: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PLEASE CALL 605-333-6444 OR CLICK ON THE LINK TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT http://cbblifeblood.org/donate/donation-locations/

The Community Blood Bank and Blarney Stone have partnered for the “Luck O’ Friday” blood donation event on March 12. Donate blood on Friday in our donor room at either Avera McKennan Hospital (Avera McKennan, Plaza 2, (4th Floor) 1301 S. Cliff Ave., Sioux Falls, SD) or Sanford USD Medical Center (Main Hospital Lobby, 1305 W. 18th St., Sioux Falls, SD) and receive a certificate for a free pint of your favorite Irish brew and a $10 gift card to use towards some good eats.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trojans win 80-72 over Bellevue
Dakota State Finds “Supernatural Strength” To Carry On After Passing Of Dave Branco
Two people wanted by police are now facing drug charges following two foot pursuits in Sioux...
Two facing drug charges after wanted suspect flees from Sioux Falls police twice
Businesses tied to Noem family got $600,000 in virus grants
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Twenty-eight-year-old Ariel MacConnell was arrested Tuesday evening for abuse and neglect,...
Sioux Falls woman charged with abuse after children consume edibles from purse

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Senate resumes work on virus bill after jobless benefit deal
Great Bear to host annual end-of-season Snirtfest this weekend
Join us for a Dakota News Now Special Report airing on KDLT and FOX Sioux Falls Wednesday.
Wednesday: COVID-19: One Year Later
It may sound like a weird combination even for dessert, cereal on pizza. But those toppings are...
Cereal on pizza making a buzz nationally and in the Hub City