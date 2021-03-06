Advertisement

Coyotes Trying To Figure Out How To Fill AJ Plitzuweit’s Void

USD faces Western Illinois in Summit Quarterfinals tomorrow at 8:45 PM
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Coyotes are trying to figure out how to win their first ever bid to the NCAA Division One Tournament without one of their best players.

AJ Plitzuweit won Summit Newcomer of the Year and was also first team all-conference, but suffered a season ending leg injury in their second to last game of the season.

The emphasis leading into their opener with Western Illinois is trying to figure out the lineup combinations that can try to make up for some of his 21 point per game production.

The Coyotes and Leathernecks tip at 8:45 PM tomorrow from the Sanford Pentagon.

