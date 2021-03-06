Advertisement

Elkton woman chosen for Purple Heart Patriot Project Mission

Connie Johnson is a Coordinator of Veteran Affairs at South Dakota State University. She's...
Connie Johnson is a Coordinator of Veteran Affairs at South Dakota State University. She's played a key role in SDSU being recognized as the nation's ninth Purple Heart campus. Now she's being recognized herself for the service she's done.(Connie Johnson)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s Women’s History Month. A time to highlight all the contributions women have made in history, including honoring the 3-million women who have served or are serving in the US Armed Forces.

One Army veteran from Elkton has been nominated to go on a trip of a lifetime.

Connie Johnson is a Coordinator of Veteran Affairs at South Dakota State University. She’s played a key role in SDSU being recognized as the nation’s ninth Purple Heart campus. Now she’s being recognized herself for the service she’s done.

Johnson joined the army as a military police officer in 2002. A few years later in 2004 at just 19 years old she suffered injuries in Operation Iraqi Freedom and was awarded a Purple Heart.

“Our convoy was targeted by an IED explosion and I was the rear gunner of a five-man convoy. It was my truck and the truck in front of us that was targeted by that explosion and I was hit with shrapnel from that into the side of my neck,” said Johnson.

She’s been chosen to go on the Purple Heart Patriot Project Mission in September. Each year, one Purple Heart recipient from each state is chosen to go on an all-expense-paid trip to New York. The trip features visits to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, historic Washington’s Headquarters, and a tour of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor museum.

“I’m nervous that I’m going to be a sobbing mess while I’m there because there’s a connection to fellow service members and then there is a little deeper connection to people that experience something that’s very similar. There’s only so many that can say I experienced something very traumatic to my body because I was putting myself out there for the greater good of the country,” said Johnson.

“And then this project is designed to acknowledge that connection and acknowledge that we are rare, women especially,” she added.

Johnson is South Dakota’s only registered female Purple Heart recipient. She looks forward to meeting around six other women on the trip.

“It’s nice to know that as we continue to join in numbers and we continue to pull our own weight that these regulations are changing and adapting to allow women to even prove their worth even more. And I think that’s fantastic and that’s why I think there will be many more female Purple Hearts to come and so it’s important that we start acknowledging them now and making space for them on the walls,” said Johnson.

The 2021 Purple Heart Patriot Project will be held from Sept. 26- Oct. 1.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trojans win 80-72 over Bellevue
Dakota State Finds “Supernatural Strength” To Carry On After Passing Of Dave Branco
Two people wanted by police are now facing drug charges following two foot pursuits in Sioux...
Two facing drug charges after wanted suspect flees from Sioux Falls police twice
Businesses tied to Noem family got $600,000 in virus grants
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Twenty-eight-year-old Ariel MacConnell was arrested Tuesday evening for abuse and neglect,...
Sioux Falls woman charged with abuse after children consume edibles from purse

Latest News

Join us for a Dakota News Now Special Report airing on KDLT and FOX Sioux Falls Wednesday.
Wednesday: COVID-19: One Year Later
It may sound like a weird combination even for dessert, cereal on pizza. But those toppings are...
Cereal on pizza making a buzz nationally and in the Hub City
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dem split on jobless benefits slows virus relief, stimulus checks bill in Senate
Parents pushing for new bus boundaries for Ben Reifel Middle School
Sioux Falls School District shares one-year strategy for Ben Reifel MS concerns