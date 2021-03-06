Elkton woman chosen for Purple Heart Patriot Project Mission

ELKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s Women’s History Month. A time to highlight all the contributions women have made in history, including honoring the 3-million women who have served or are serving in the US Armed Forces.

One Army veteran from Elkton has been nominated to go on a trip of a lifetime.

Connie Johnson is a Coordinator of Veteran Affairs at South Dakota State University. She’s played a key role in SDSU being recognized as the nation’s ninth Purple Heart campus. Now she’s being recognized herself for the service she’s done.

Johnson joined the army as a military police officer in 2002. A few years later in 2004 at just 19 years old she suffered injuries in Operation Iraqi Freedom and was awarded a Purple Heart.

“Our convoy was targeted by an IED explosion and I was the rear gunner of a five-man convoy. It was my truck and the truck in front of us that was targeted by that explosion and I was hit with shrapnel from that into the side of my neck,” said Johnson.

She’s been chosen to go on the Purple Heart Patriot Project Mission in September. Each year, one Purple Heart recipient from each state is chosen to go on an all-expense-paid trip to New York. The trip features visits to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, historic Washington’s Headquarters, and a tour of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor museum.

“I’m nervous that I’m going to be a sobbing mess while I’m there because there’s a connection to fellow service members and then there is a little deeper connection to people that experience something that’s very similar. There’s only so many that can say I experienced something very traumatic to my body because I was putting myself out there for the greater good of the country,” said Johnson.

“And then this project is designed to acknowledge that connection and acknowledge that we are rare, women especially,” she added.

Johnson is South Dakota’s only registered female Purple Heart recipient. She looks forward to meeting around six other women on the trip.

“It’s nice to know that as we continue to join in numbers and we continue to pull our own weight that these regulations are changing and adapting to allow women to even prove their worth even more. And I think that’s fantastic and that’s why I think there will be many more female Purple Hearts to come and so it’s important that we start acknowledging them now and making space for them on the walls,” said Johnson.

The 2021 Purple Heart Patriot Project will be held from Sept. 26- Oct. 1.

