GIRLS AA SODAK 16: Washington, Brandon Valley, O’Gorman & Harrisburg Roll On To State

SIOUX FALLS, BRANDON & HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2021 State AA Girl’s Basketball Tournament is set thanks to an evening of mostly predictable SoDAK 16 results.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Washington’s 63-30 victory over Brookings led by Sydni Schetnan’s 17 points.

-Hillary Behren’s game-high 21 points leading Brandon Valley to a 62-49 win over Roosevelt

-O’Gorman downing Lincoln 58-20 behind 22 from Izzy Moore

-Harrisburg knocking off Sturgis 63-49

The other qualifiers to the State Tournament are:

-Mitchell (Defeated Watertown 50-33)

-Rapid City Stevens (Defeated Pierre 49-34)

-Rapid City Central (Won at Huron 44-43)

-Aberdeen (Doubled up Spearfish 70-35)

You can view the bracket and schedule for next week’s State Tournament at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls by clicking HERE .

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.