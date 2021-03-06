GIRLS AA SODAK 16: Washington, Brandon Valley, O’Gorman & Harrisburg Roll On To State
RC Stevens, RC Central, Aberdeen & Mitchell fill out rest of the State AA Girl’s Basketball Tournament
SIOUX FALLS, BRANDON & HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2021 State AA Girl’s Basketball Tournament is set thanks to an evening of mostly predictable SoDAK 16 results.
Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
-Washington’s 63-30 victory over Brookings led by Sydni Schetnan’s 17 points.
-Hillary Behren’s game-high 21 points leading Brandon Valley to a 62-49 win over Roosevelt
-O’Gorman downing Lincoln 58-20 behind 22 from Izzy Moore
-Harrisburg knocking off Sturgis 63-49
The other qualifiers to the State Tournament are:
-Mitchell (Defeated Watertown 50-33)
-Rapid City Stevens (Defeated Pierre 49-34)
-Rapid City Central (Won at Huron 44-43)
-Aberdeen (Doubled up Spearfish 70-35)
You can view the bracket and schedule for next week’s State Tournament at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls by clicking HERE .
