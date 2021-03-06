Advertisement

Jackrabbit Men Eager To Erase Taste Of Last Two Summit League Tournament Upset Losses

SDSU faces Omaha tomorrow at 5:45 PM at Sanford Pentagon
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State is the top seed and regular season champ, yet they look a lot different than they initially expected to heading into the Summit League Tournament.

They will be without Noah Freidel who opted out to tend to his health. The Jacks have responded well in his absence going 4-1.

Aside from Freidel, tomorrow’s tournament opener will look very different because the Jacks won’t have their normal compliment of blue in the stands since fans aren’t allowed. That might not necessarily be a bad thing, though, since the SDSU has been upset in each of their last two quarterfinal games.

The Jacks face Omaha tomorrow at 5:45 PM.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trojans win 80-72 over Bellevue
Dakota State Finds “Supernatural Strength” To Carry On After Passing Of Dave Branco
Two people wanted by police are now facing drug charges following two foot pursuits in Sioux...
Two facing drug charges after wanted suspect flees from Sioux Falls police twice
Businesses tied to Noem family got $600,000 in virus grants
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Credit: ABC A couple of friends from Holstein, IA pitch their company, Muff Waders, to the...
Iowa friends to appear on episode of ‘Shark Tank’ Friday

Latest News

Beats Waverly-South Shore in overtime in region qualifier
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux Falls Christian, Dakota Valley & Aberdeen Christian Advance To SoDAK 16
Beats Waverly-South Shore in overtime in region qualifier
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: 3-5-21
Scores 21 in SoDAK16 win over Roosevelt
GIRLS AA SODAK 16: Washington, Brandon Valley, O’Gorman & Harrisburg Roll On To State
Scores 21 in SoDAK16 win over Roosevelt
AA SoDAK 16
Coyotes will be without All-Conference Newcomer of the Year in Summit League Tournament
Coyotes Trying To Figure Out How To Fill AJ Plitzuweit’s Void