Jackrabbit Men Eager To Erase Taste Of Last Two Summit League Tournament Upset Losses

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State is the top seed and regular season champ, yet they look a lot different than they initially expected to heading into the Summit League Tournament.

They will be without Noah Freidel who opted out to tend to his health. The Jacks have responded well in his absence going 4-1.

Aside from Freidel, tomorrow’s tournament opener will look very different because the Jacks won’t have their normal compliment of blue in the stands since fans aren’t allowed. That might not necessarily be a bad thing, though, since the SDSU has been upset in each of their last two quarterfinal games.

The Jacks face Omaha tomorrow at 5:45 PM.

