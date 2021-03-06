Advertisement

Pa. community surprises UPS driver for work during pandemic

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAUPHIN, Pa. (CNN) - A small community in Pennsylvania surprised their UPS driver for all of his hard work during the pandemic.

When Chad Turns drove into a parking lot in the town of Dauphin, he thought it was for a pick-up. Instead, he was greeted instead by a dozen residents clapping and yelling, “Thank you, Chad!”

The residents gave him a $1,000 with a large card signed by members of the community.

One customer said Turns is well-known for his thoughtfulness and kindness. For example, she said he often leaves treats for their dogs.

Turns say he’s overwhelmed and is touched that the community feels so strongly about him.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: ABC A couple of friends from Holstein, IA pitch their company, Muff Waders, to the...
Iowa friends to appear on episode of ‘Shark Tank’ Friday
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Two people wanted by police are now facing drug charges following two foot pursuits in Sioux...
Two facing drug charges after wanted suspect flees from Sioux Falls police twice
61-year-old killed in one-vehicle rollover crash near Salem
Pepper Entertainment and KTWB are partnering to hold a country concert for frontline workers in...
Country concert to be held for frontline workers in Sioux Falls

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019 file photo, a pedestrian crosses Front Street under snowfall in...
144 cities could lose status as metro areas
South Dakota golfers take advantage of nice weather
South Dakota golfers take advantage of nice weather
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate works through night with virus, stimulus checks bill on path to passage
South Dakota golfers take advantage of nice weather
South Dakota golfers take advantage of nice weather