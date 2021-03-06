South Dakota golfers take advantage of nice weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Golfers from all across the state are excited to get outside enjoy the nice weather.

“It’s really nice to get out. The sun is shining, winds not blowing and there are blue skies,” said golfer Verg Hyronimus.

Several golf courses including Elmwood and Bakker Crossing in Sioux Falls we’re able to have soft openings Friday. Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton opened last week.

When it comes to making the decision to open courses have to be very vigilant.

“Basically we’re just making sure that the frost is gone. That’s how you can create the most damage to a golf course is if the frost is still there,” said Cat Clark, the sales and marketing director for Sioux Falls Golf.

“Once that frost starts coming out of the ground, it actually gets very soft,” said Jason Sudenga, the Vice President for GreatLife Golf.

The wet ground can create issues for courses that do not have paved cart paths.

“It just becomes a little bit tricky with letting carts out. Sometimes they do more damage than they do good,” said Sudenga.

Both the courses and golfers are just grateful to be able to open this early.

“People love it. It comes back to us having such a great golf community,” said Clark

“We just have to be really thankful that they’ve done what they do and will let us out here,” said Hyronimus.

It remains unknown how long this nice weather will still around. Stay tuned to both the Sioux Falls Golf and GreatLife websites for more details on course openings.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.