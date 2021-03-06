Advertisement

South Dakota reports 149 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths Saturday

Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota health officials reported two more deaths from COVID-19 and 149 new cases, while reporting an increase in the number of active cases for the fifth straight day.

The state says there are currently 2,109 active cases of the virus in the state. That’s up from 13 a day earlier.

There have been a total of 1,898 deaths and more than 113,000 cases since the pandemic began.

The health department says 89,600 people in South Dakota have completed the full two-dose series of a COVID-19 vaccine.

