Summit League Tournament experiences changes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Summit League Tournament typically takes place at the Denny Sanford Premier center, but due to Covid-19 precautions was moved to the Sanford Pentagon.

“It’s not a true bubble but it’s as much of a bubble as we could create,” said MyndeeKay Larsen, the Deputy Commissioner for the Summit League.

The change to a smaller venue was driven by the decision to not allow fans. Only 50 parents from each team were permitted to attend their respective games.

It also allows for the teams to practice, play, and be tested all in the same facility.

“It eliminates a lot of that cross-contamination from traveling to different places,” said Larsen.

All team and essential staff members that are designated as tier 1 are tested daily. Tier 2 members are tested at random. Tier 3 members do not have to be tested but are restricted from having contact with all tier 1 members.

All these precautions were put in place to protect the student-athletes and to help prepare for the next step.

“So we protect whoever wins the tournament. Keeping them healthy to be able to move on and play at the next level,” said Larsen.

The championship games for both the men and the woman will be played on March 9th, with the winners advancing on to play in the NCAA tournament.

