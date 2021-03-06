Warm and Sunny Weather to Continue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We definitely have been spoiled with the warm weather and sunshine, and the good news is that we have several more days of that ahead. Enjoy it because things will be coming back to reality towards the middle of next week into the following weekend. Average temperatures this time of the year is around 40 during the day and the lower 20s overnight.

TONIGHT: Clouds will begin to filter in this evening as a warm front passes through. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky with a gusty S to SSE wind at 10-25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 30-40 mph in spots. The cloud cover and strong winds will keep lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s, which is about 10-20 degrees above average.

SUNDAY: After a few morning clouds, skies will be mainly sunny and it’ll be even warmer than what we saw the past few days. Winds will remain gusty out of the S, but will be gradually shifting to the W and NW as a weak cold front passes through. The gusty winds and dry conditions could lead to an elevated fire risk. Winds become E to NE and remain pretty light Sunday night with a clear sky as higher pressure slides through. That could mean some areas of patchy fog developing overnight. Highs will likely soar into the 60s to lower 70s. I have Sioux Falls at a high of 70 degrees, which would be the first 70 degree day since November 8, 2020. Lows will drop down into the 20s and 30s.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: The warmth will continue to begin next week with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. The next storm system approaches Tuesday and while Tuesday will remain dry, precipitation chances will increase Tuesday night with a chance of showers overnight. There may be enough instability present with the cold front passing through that isolated thunderstorms could be possible. The track is still up in the air as of now, and that could play a role in how warm it gets Tuesday. Highs Monday will be in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s. As of now, highs Tuesday range from the low to mid 60s west to around 70 southeast. Winds will be light Monday morning, but once again shift to the SE and eventually the S Monday night into Tuesday as another warm front passes through. Winds gradually shift to the NW Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Rain showers will be widespread for most of Wednesday as the system tracks east. Some snow may mix in early Wednesday morning, but no accumulation is expected. High pressure will clear out the skies for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be cooler, topping out in the 40s and 50s, but that is still about 5-15 degrees above average. Lows drop back into the 20s to low 30s.

LONG TERM: Precipitation chances could increase towards the end of next weekend into early parts of the following week, but that’s a long ways out and something that will change in the coming days. The latest 8-14 day outlooks, which run from March 14-20, indicate a cooler and drier than average weather pattern.

