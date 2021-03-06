Wednesday: COVID-19: One Year Later

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been one year since COVID-19 became part of the daily conversation here and around the world.

It’s changed everything, from how we interact with family and friends, to how we work, even travel.

As we mark one year since the beginning of the pandemic, Dakota News Now is taking a look back at where we’ve been, where we stand, and where we go from here. On Wednesday, join us for a Dakota News Now Special Report.

We also want to hear from you and get your thoughts on the pandemic. Below is a quick survey, the results will be shared during the special report.

COVID-19: One Year Later airs at 6:30 pm on KDLT and 9:30 pm on FOX Sioux Falls.

