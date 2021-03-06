Advertisement

Wednesday: COVID-19: One Year Later

Join us for a Dakota News Now Special Report
Join us for a Dakota News Now Special Report airing on KDLT and FOX Sioux Falls Wednesday.
Join us for a Dakota News Now Special Report airing on KDLT and FOX Sioux Falls Wednesday.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been one year since COVID-19 became part of the daily conversation here and around the world.

It’s changed everything, from how we interact with family and friends, to how we work, even travel.

As we mark one year since the beginning of the pandemic, Dakota News Now is taking a look back at where we’ve been, where we stand, and where we go from here. On Wednesday, join us for a Dakota News Now Special Report.

We also want to hear from you and get your thoughts on the pandemic. Below is a quick survey, the results will be shared during the special report.

COVID-19: One Year Later airs at 6:30 pm on KDLT and 9:30 pm on FOX Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trojans win 80-72 over Bellevue
Dakota State Finds “Supernatural Strength” To Carry On After Passing Of Dave Branco
Two people wanted by police are now facing drug charges following two foot pursuits in Sioux...
Two facing drug charges after wanted suspect flees from Sioux Falls police twice
Businesses tied to Noem family got $600,000 in virus grants
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Twenty-eight-year-old Ariel MacConnell was arrested Tuesday evening for abuse and neglect,...
Sioux Falls woman charged with abuse after children consume edibles from purse

Latest News

It may sound like a weird combination even for dessert, cereal on pizza. But those toppings are...
Cereal on pizza making a buzz nationally and in the Hub City
Connie Johnson is a Coordinator of Veteran Affairs at South Dakota State University. She's...
Elkton woman chosen for Purple Heart Patriot Project Mission
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dem split on jobless benefits slows virus relief, stimulus checks bill in Senate
Parents pushing for new bus boundaries for Ben Reifel Middle School
Sioux Falls School District shares one-year strategy for Ben Reifel MS concerns